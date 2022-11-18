The festive market has over 50 stalls this year with a range of vendors available. Recognisable classics like bratwurst, mulled wine, cheeses and sweets are for sale amongst the food and drink vendors, with many other stalls selling locally made decorative pieces.

Regular attractions like the Alpine Lodge, Alpine Bar and the Big Wheel have also returned. The Alpine Bar and Big Wheel have moved to The Moor this year, due to the Container Park on Fargate utilising the space they have typically been.

The market is open every day of the week, between 10am and 6pm, Monday to Thursday, and 10am to 8pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Christmas light switch-on will be taking place this Sunday, November 20, with celebrations leading to the 6pm switch-on starting at 2pm.