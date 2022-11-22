Victoria, who runs the Unique Chic Boutique fashion shop on Wombwell High Street, creates her huge Yorkshires in the oven on a deep baking tray that takes the whole shelf up.

And when her daughter saw entries in a competition online for the delicacy, she thought her mum’s left the rest in the shade. Then when Victoria placed a picture online the website, I’m from Yorkshire, it made her Yorkshire pudding ‘pudding of the week’ and added: “You could put to sea in that!”

Victoria said: “My daughter messaged me saying ‘you should get one of yours on there – they’re better than any of these’. So I put one on. People kept coming on and saying ‘I’d love to see the size of her oven’.

Victoria Rushton’s amazing Yorkshire puds have gone viral – with claims you could take them on the water like a boat!

“But’s it’s a normal oven, although it has a tray that’s like a roasting dish that slides in. I always make them that big, unless its just for me and my husband. They’re big enough for six.

“My late father-in-law showed me how to make the mix, and they always rise as big as that.”

Victoria says the secret is to use plenty of eggs, and to put water in to help it rise. Victoria’s other secret is in the gravy that she uses with her Yorkshire pud. She adds a quarter of a cup of her pudding mix in it to thicken it up.