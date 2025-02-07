A Sheffield cafe company is opening its third city centre venue in one its hottest locations.

Hygge is taking a ground floor unit in Elshaw House on Wellington Street offering sunny views over Pound’s Park.

The building is part of the newly-completed £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme which includes huge food hall Cambridge Street Collective and independent business courtyard Leah’s Yard.

Alex Moore, left, and Dylan Bird, of Hygge at their new venue in Elshaw House on Wellington Street. | Nw

But, crucially, it has a sunny aspect, high windows and space for outdoor tables facing popular Pound’s Park on Wellington Street, which opened last year.

Alex Moore, Hygge founder, said they had built a strong following through their two other venues, on Fitzalan Square and Eyre Street.

He said: “We welcome people or students who want to work all day and use it as a co-working space.

“This new site will appeal to everyone.”

Dylan Bird, operations consultant, said it wasn’t just another coffee shop because of Hygge’s customer service and affinity with Sheffield. The cafes had a lot of loyalty, he added.

The new site is set to open in about two months and create 15 jobs.

The moved will delight city council bosses who still have several floors to let in Elshaw House and across the Heart of the City scheme.

It will be the second business on the ground floor after Two Thirds Beer Co said it would open a bar on the opposite corner. Law firm DLA Piper is in the top two floors, of seven.

Hygge cafe is set to open in a sunny ground floor corner unit in seven-storey Elshaw House on Wellington Street. | NW

New cafes nearby include Chocolate Bar in Leah’s Yard, Pret a Manger on Cambridge Street and Lemontown on Barker’s Pool.

Hygge - pronounced Hooger - is Danish and translates as “a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that gives a feeling of happiness.”