A successful burrito takeaway owner is opening a coffee shop in Sheffield city centre.

Hector Hernandez has taken an empty unit almost opposite Burritos Y Mas at the entrance to Orchard Square.

The plan is to open an English-style modern-classic coffee shop selling celebration cakes by mid February. It will have 30-seats upstairs in a room with two windows on to Church Street. Three jobs will be created.

Hector Hernandez and Gisselle Polanco at Burritos Y Mas in Orchard Square with the new cafe behind, at right. | NW

Hector, who has run Burritos Y Mas for five years, said he was looking forward to running a place where people could sit down.

He added: “I think it’s going to be hard but I’m trying to offer a contemporary space where customers have an alternative to the takeaway. It’s a great room and cakes make everyone happy.”

The as yet unnamed venue will be run by his business partner Gisselle Polanco. They are considering whether to apply for a bring-your-own alcohol licence.