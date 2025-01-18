Sheffield cafes: Burrito takeway owner set to open English-style cafe in city centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hector Hernandez has taken an empty unit almost opposite Burritos Y Mas at the entrance to Orchard Square.
The plan is to open an English-style modern-classic coffee shop selling celebration cakes by mid February. It will have 30-seats upstairs in a room with two windows on to Church Street. Three jobs will be created.
Hector, who has run Burritos Y Mas for five years, said he was looking forward to running a place where people could sit down.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire directly to your phone.
He added: “I think it’s going to be hard but I’m trying to offer a contemporary space where customers have an alternative to the takeaway. It’s a great room and cakes make everyone happy.”
The as yet unnamed venue will be run by his business partner Gisselle Polanco. They are considering whether to apply for a bring-your-own alcohol licence.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.