Sheffield cafes: Lemon Town coffee shop in city's 'best location' opening before Christmas
Lemon Town is set to launch before Christmas selling high-end coffee, pastries and toasted sandwiches.
The unit, at 16 Barker’s Pool, was part of Nationwide Building Society before it was subdivided. It is currently being fitted out. It will have six seats inside and undercover outdoor seating at the side.
A spokesman said they chose the location because it “filled the gap” between Fargate and Division Street and the area had seen “amazing regeneration.”
He added: “This is at the heart of the city centre. We are in the best position and there’s a lot happening.”
Up to eight jobs will be created, he added.
Box sports bar is set to open opposite this month. Other venues nearby include Manahatta cocktail bar in Fountain Precinct, and, at the top of Barker’s Pool, Benjamin Huntsman Wetherspoons, Yates, Lloyds No 1 bar, Cosy Club, Turtle Bay, Mojo and Slug and Lettuce.
Meanwhile, the former Cole Brothers department store is being converted by developer Urban Splash, promising a mix of uses including cafes.
Sheffield City Council’s £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme has created new shops, offices, cafes, event space and a mini park between Pinstone Street, Wellington Street and Barker’s Pool.