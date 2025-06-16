Sheffield cafes: Coffee Lab set to replace Sheffield institution on city's 'best' street

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 16th Jun 2025, 14:57 BST
A cafe is set to open on Sheffield’s ‘best’ street - replacing a city institution which closed after more than 40 years.

Coffee Lab is set to launch on Surrey Street in July, according to a worker on site.

It will be in the old Lynne’s Pantry, opposite Sheffield Town Hall, which was one of the city’s oldest cafes, having been established in 1978.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Coffee Lab is set to open on Surrey Street in July.placeholder image
Coffee Lab is set to open on Surrey Street in July. | nw

Get the best news and analysis from Sheffield’s courts with our new newsletter - subscribe today

Surrey Street boasts seven listed buildings including the Grade I listed Town Hall and six Grade II listed buildings: the Central Library, Channing Hall, The Graduate pub, numbers 67 and 69 and Leader House.

The road was made into a dead end when the junction with Pinstone Street was blocked last summer.

Sheffield City Council plans to install a bike lane to the junction with Norfolk Street.

Coffee Lab is a Greek chain which began life in 2009.

According to its website, now has 170 branches across Greece, England, Germany, Egypt, Cyprus and Bulgaria, and is expanding to the USA.

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield City CouncilSheffield Town HallEnglandGermany
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice