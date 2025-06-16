Sheffield cafes: Coffee Lab set to replace Sheffield institution on city's 'best' street
Coffee Lab is set to launch on Surrey Street in July, according to a worker on site.
It will be in the old Lynne’s Pantry, opposite Sheffield Town Hall, which was one of the city’s oldest cafes, having been established in 1978.
Surrey Street boasts seven listed buildings including the Grade I listed Town Hall and six Grade II listed buildings: the Central Library, Channing Hall, The Graduate pub, numbers 67 and 69 and Leader House.
The road was made into a dead end when the junction with Pinstone Street was blocked last summer.
Sheffield City Council plans to install a bike lane to the junction with Norfolk Street.
Coffee Lab is a Greek chain which began life in 2009.