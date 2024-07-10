Sheffield shops: Middle Eastern cafe set to open on Surrey Street despite traffic ban
The old Lynne’s Pantry will reopen as an eaterie serving Middle Eastern and Arabian food in September or October, if a deal goes through as planned, The Star has learned.
It would be the first business to move into the historic street since a traffic ban was announced.
Sheffield City Council plans to close Surrey Street to vehicles between Norfolk Street and Pinstone Street next year.
Some existing businesses including Bird Opticians have objected to the plans, claiming it will further damage trade hit by making the road a dead end two years ago.
