A Middle Eastern cafe is set to open on a Sheffield city centre road which is being turned into a bike lane.

The old Lynne’s Pantry will reopen as an eaterie serving Middle Eastern and Arabian food in September or October, if a deal goes through as planned, The Star has learned.

It would be the first business to move into the historic street since a traffic ban was announced.

Sheffield City Council plans to close Surrey Street to vehicles between Norfolk Street and Pinstone Street next year.