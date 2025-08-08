A cafe has opened on a famous Sheffield street - replacing a city institution which closed after more than 40 years.

Coffee Lab is in the old Lynne’s Pantry, opposite Sheffield Town Hall, which was one of the city’s oldest cafes, having been established in 1978.

Coffee Lab is a Greek chain which began life in 2009. According to its website, now has 170 branches across Greece, England, Germany, Egypt, Cyprus and Bulgaria, and is expanding to the USA.

Surrey Street boasts seven listed buildings including the Grade I listed Town Hall and six Grade II listed buildings: the Central Library, Channing Hall, The Graduate pub, numbers 67 and 69 and Leader House.

The road was made into a dead end when the junction with Pinstone Street was blocked last summer.

Sheffield City Council plans to install a bike lane to the junction with Norfolk Street.