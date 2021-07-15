Sheffield bar to give away FREE pints of Freedom Lager on "freedom day"

The owners of Two Thirds Beer Co. on Abbeydale Road have confirmed they will give away 50 pints of the beer to the first 50 customers through the door on the big day.

A spokesperson for the bar said: “We’ve teamed up with our very good pals at Freedom Brewery to give away 50 ice cold steins of Freedom Lager on Monday, July 19 completely free.

"We’ll be opening our doors from 2pm on so-called ‘freedom day’ and pints will be given out on a first come, first serve basis!

Two Thirds co-owner Adam Inns pictured with two pints of Freedom Lager that customers can redeem on so-called "freedom day" on Monday, July 19

"All you need to do is rock up to ours with your free beer voucher obtained from Freedom Brewery, and we’ll pour each of you a gorgeous, crisp, pint of the best craft lager in the land…..on the house. Simple as that.”

Most remaining coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on July 19, including legal requirements to wear face coverings and socially distance and for hospitality venues to provide table service, leading to many calling it “freedom day”

Two Thirds Beer Co. opened in December 2019, just a few months before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the UK, and despite their tumultuous first year of trading they have managed to gain a reputation for their wide range of craft beer and have also raised more than £3,000 for the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity through the proceeds from their Christmas beer.

Anyone wishing to redeem their Freedom Lager beer voucher, can do so by visiting: https://freedombrewery.com/celebrate-freedom/

Freedom Lager