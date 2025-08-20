Popeyes only crossed the pond in 2021, yet now more than 30 have popped up across the country, and if my experience is anything to go by, it’s easy to see why they keep attracting new customers.

If I’m being honest, when I headed down to the newly opened Popeyes, located on the ever-expanding Moor retail street, I wasn’t too excited.

My friends had raved about the popular chain, but my loyalties lied with other fast-food outlets, and at the end of the day I’m a creature of habit.

After trying it, I understand why people camped outside for a first taste.

Dozens queued outside Sheffield's new Popeyes ahead of its opening, and after trying it for myself, I can see why. | Popeyes

The restaurant offers the kind of food you’d expect from an American fast-food spot like this, with fried chicken, burgers and wraps.

However, Popeyes stand out against the competition by twisting those expected classics.

I got to try some of the boneless wings, with the garlic parm and and spicy buffalo standing out as uniquely flavourful.

And that extra quality didn’t come at the sacrifice of speed, as my food served within minutes of me ordering.

Even the more traditional items like chips or the chicken tenders came with a high level of quality, and as a lover of mash - which normally takes up most of my carvery plate - I can say I was genuinely impressed by their creamy take on the comforting classic.

Upon its opening last Friday (August 15), dozens queued outside the unmissable blue and orange store to be the first ones in.

Popeyes revealed that the first of these arrived at 11pm the night before, a whole 12 hours before doors opened.

Those lucky enough to get in early, were offered free chicken sandwiches, with a number of giveaways offered to those early arrivals.

A Mardi Gras-style band, The Brass Funkeys, serenaded those in the queue ahead of the ribbon cutting.

While I think there’s very few things I’d queue 12 hours for, I do now get the urge get in early for a free taste.

The ‘signature Louisiana-style chicken’ isn’t just a marketing phrase, there’s a kick and flavour to what Popeyes are offering that I can’t say you would find from similar venues.

All of this is complimented by friendly, welcoming staff, a freshly decorated interior and excellent service.

We’ve now got our own slice of New Orleans right in the heart of Sheffield, and it’s doing its home proud.