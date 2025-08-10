The Moor: Popeyes reveals launch date of new restaurant in Sheffield city centre
It’s been hard to miss the development of the new Popeyes store on the Moor over recent weeks.
The eye-catching blue and orange facade has slowly been coming together, and now the team behind Sheffield’s newest fast food craze have announced when people can have their first bite.
Marking its 30th opening this year and 95th since landing in the UK, Popeyes will be pulling out all the stops when the stores opens on August 15 at 11am.
To celebrate, on launch day the first three customers in the queue will take home free chicken sandwiches for a year, while the first 50 customers will be treated to exclusive Popeyes merchandise and the first 100 will bag a free chicken sandwich.
To top it all off, Popeyes is bringing its signature New Orleans spirit with a performance from Mardi Gras-style band, The Brass Funkeys.
Inside, the restaurant will feature 68 seats and is expected to bring 52 new jobs to the city.
Tom Crowley, Popeyes UK CEO, said: “The response to our Meadowhall restaurant since opening in 2023 has been incredible, so launching in the city centre has been a priority for us.
“Sheffield has a vibrant food scene and we’re looking forward to bringing the flavour of New Orleans to even more people right in the heart of the city.”
