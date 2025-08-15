Popeyes, The Moor: Queues as people aim to be the first in Sheffield's newest restaurant

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 11:45 BST
Customers queued outside Sheffield’s newest restaurant this morning in an attempt to be its first customers and bag a freebie.

Popeyes opened at 11am (August 15), with pictures showing that ahead of customers being let in people queued up to get the first taste of the signature Louisiana-style fried chicken.

people are queuing outside Popeyes to be one of the lucky first customers to bag free meals,placeholder image
people are queuing outside Popeyes to be one of the lucky first customers to bag free meals, | NW

People lined up by the store’s eye-catching blue and orange façade, stretching back across The Moor.

Those in line were hopeful of landing prizes being handed out to the restaurant’s first customers.

To celebrate the launch, Popeyes was offering the first three customers free chicken sandwiches for a year, while it said the first 50 customers would be treated to exclusive Popeyes merchandise and the first 100 would bag a free chicken sandwich.

To top it all off, Popeyes brought its signature New Orleans spirit with a performance from Mardi Gras-style band, The Brass Funkeys, when doors officially open.

