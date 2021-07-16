New Sheffield restaurant could have UK's biggest brunch menu - with over 700 combinations on offer

The Furnace bar and restaurant, based within the Heart of the City II development in the city centre, has introduced a build-your-own brunch board.

Diners can build over 700 unique menu food combinations available for £15.00, meaning you could visit the Furnace every day for two years and never order the same brunch twice.

Inspired by the breakfasts around the globe, such as Turkish Shakshuka, French Patisserie, American smoothie bowls, the menu is made up of 18 individual items, split across six categories, with guests invited to select one item per category to build their perfect brunch board.

Just some of the brunch options on offer at The Furnace. Photo: Jack Kirwin -JK Photography

Lewis Mackay, General Manager for The Furnace in Sheffield said “We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so we hope this new look menu allows everyone the chance to have the perfect start.”

Each board starts with a choice of eggs – Turkish, fried, or scrambled Tofu – and a hearty bowl – from bacon, vegan sausage, smoked trout and salmon pate.

Next up, pick a fruit or grain bowl and something from the bakery - toast, croissant, or cornbread.

Saving the best until last; select a sweet treat – Eton mess, Nutella French toast or vegan chocolate pot – and a mini juice smoothie.

For those going bottomless, pick from one of five alcoholic drinks from Prosecco, House Lager, Spiced Aperol Spritz, Ginger Aperol and Classic Aperol Spritz for £15 extra.

The brunch boards are currently available from 10am-12pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Please visit: https://www.thefurnace.uk.com/ for more information.