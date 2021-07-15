Tens-of-thousands of music lovers will gather in Hillsborough Park for the sold-out Tramlines Festival taking place between Friday, July 23, and Sunday, July 25.

Ahead of the big event, Streets Ahead – which is responsible for maintaining the city’s highways – has prepared an action plan to keep venues and streets as litter-free as possible.

At the last Tramlines in 2019 around six tonnes of litter were collected over the weekend.

Kieron King, principal operations manager, said: “We’re already putting our plans in place in the city centre and in Hillsborough where the festival itself is being held. It’s a big challenge for our street cleansing teams but we’re confident we can handle the extra waste that will be created over the weekend.”

More staff and more wheelie bins are two measures the team will take.

Mr King said: “We will have more operatives than usual working in the city centre, from 4am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday, together with an additional 20 wheelie bins and 10 large 1,100 litre bins that we will put in place on the Friday morning before the Tramlines Fringe events begin.

“There is literally nowhere that we won’t be in the city centre that weekend, but we do ask that people are considerate, putting their litter into one of the many extra bins so that everyone can enjoy themselves in a safe and clean environment.”

Councillor Paul Wood, executive member for housing, road and waste management, added: “As a city we are extremely excited to be able to host such a large-scale event again, one that means so much to Sheffield

“With the excitement comes a whole lot of work and our highways teams have already started preparing; liaising with partners and council teams to make sure everything is in place in good time.