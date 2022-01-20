New Sheffield cafe and bistro set to open on Abbeydale Road

Left to right: Robert Lake, John Fidler, Shaun Porter

A new cafe bistro, The Brook, is set to open on Abbeydale Road on February 16, and will provide a relaxed atmosphere and delicious food.

Shaun Porter has teamed up with longtime friends John Fidler and Robert Lake who has more than three decades in the food and drink industry under his belt on the project.

Shaun said: “Customers will get home cooked fresh food - brunch, lunch and light bites, all good quality and nicely presented.

The Brook is set to open on February 16.

"We will have home made pies, coffee and cakes on the counter just like at a coffee shop. We will do Sunday roasts which will be two or three courses, and people will be able to come in for brunch before we serve those.

"It is all about good presentation, good service, good food and a good environment. “We want people to be coming back.

“People can come down, relax, and meet friends. We are going to do afternoon tea and people can bring their own prosecco."

While The Brook will not be licensed, customers will be able to bring their alcoholic drinks for a corkage fee which will be donated to Weston Park Hospital.

John’s mother, whose maiden name, Brookes, inspired the name of the cafe, passed away at Weston Park Hospital from breast cancer 12 years ago.

John said: “Rob was like a third son to her, and Shaun did the catering at her 60th birthday. The guys at the Waggon and Horses pub put money in for a bench in her memory. We are going to take what was the bench and make it part of the restaurant.”

The trio hope to collect enough from corkage over the first few months of opening to be able to give Weston Park Hospital a cheque for £1,000 or more.

John and Shaun explained that the atmosphere will be fairly informal, and they have secured planning permission for seating for 20 people outside, so diners can choose to eat in the open air in the warmer months.