New Sheffield takeaway on Ecclesall Road offers healthy food that's just right for January

Piri Fino opened a site on Ecclesall Road last month, its first outside Birmingham.

Piri Fino, which is a Birmingham-based chicken shop franchise, opened its first store outside the city on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield in December, bringing its healthy takeaway dishes to the north.

The venue offers tasty chicken meals, as well as burgers, vegetarian dishes and salads, and has some indoor seating, though primarily functions as a takeaway.

Loukas Elia, Piri Fino manager, said: “There are not many takeaways on Ecclesall Road and there are not many places like ours so the location was perfect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loukas said that the Sheffield takeaway was already receiving positive reviews and seeing repeat customers.

"I definitely hope to expand in Sheffield and across the UK. We are opening wherever we can, Sheffield is the first outside Birmingham.

"No-one really does food the way we do.

"We have a gold award from the NHS for healthy eating - Piri Fino is one of the only healthy takeaways there is these days. It’s very important to offer healthy food, people want to eat healthy.

“We are very unique - we marinate the food for 24 hours before we dish it, we flame grill the chicken which is very healthy.

"Everything is made with 100 per cent natural ingredients, they are hand picked."

Loukas originally owned a successful fish and chip shop, before opening Piri Fino ten years ago, and now there are now five Piri Fino sites in Birmingham.

He decided to open a store in Sheffield after being approached by franchisees who wanted to open a branch in the city.

He added: “Hopefully it will be the first of many.

"We have been doing steady business in Sheffield so far and we have kept the bailiffs away. We have some regular faces coming back and we have got some good reviews on Google.

"We are feeding more people every day and more people are coming back.

"I never had a goal for what it would bring to the community when we opened Piri Fino, we just wanted to do something different and we wanted to explore.”