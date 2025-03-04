New food hygiene ratings for 25 Sheffield businesses have been published.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food Standards Agency ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspections.

New food hygiene ratings have been handed out

It is the responsibility of businesses serving food to comply with food hygiene law at all times.

This includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

handling of food

how food is stored

how food is prepared

cleanliness of facilities

how food safety is managed

The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the following factors:

quality of the food

customer service

culinary skill

presentation

comfort

Inspections look at:

how hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

the physical condition of the business –including cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, pest control and other facilities

how the business manages ways of keeping food safe, looking at processes, training and systems to ensure good hygiene is maintained. The officer can then assess the level of confidence in standards being maintained in the future

The latest ratings handed out

Restaurants, cafes and canteens:

• Rated 5: Food Emporium at 545 Attercliffe Road, Sheffield; rated on March 3

• Rated 5: Arooj Banqueting Suite at 286 Attercliffe Road, Sheffield; rated on February 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Grazefull Girls at 197 White Lane, Gleadless, Sheffield; rated on February 27

• Rated 5: Crosspool Social at 20 Sandygate Road, Sheffield; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Romy's at 492 Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield; rated on February 21

• Rated 5: Starbucks at 295 Western Bank, Sheffield; rated on February 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Casa Italia Restaurant at 115-117 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Ferdinandos at 329 Meadow Head, Sheffield; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Bambukat at 257 Fulwood Road, Sheffield; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: La Patisserie at 621 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield; rated on February 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Chantrey Press at 831 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: Mandala at 87 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: Ridgeway Arms at Quarry Hill, Sheffield; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: Jungle Monkeys at Former Unit 1 Wharncliffe Works, Station Road, Deepcar, Sheffield; rated on February 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Stocks Cafe at Unit 8 The Shopping Mall, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: Sweetie Desserts / Desserts Land at 182-184 Barnsley Road, Sheffield; rated on January 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 2: Grind Cafe at 184 Whitham Road, Sheffield; rated on January 27.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Middlewood Rovers JFC at Middlewood Rovers Junior Football Club, Waverley Lane, Sheffield; rated on February 15.

Takeaways:

• Rated 5: Great Wall Chinese Take Away at 2a Chapel Street, Woodhouse, Sheffield; rated on February 15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Marmaris Pizza Grill Ltd at 29 Station Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Zurul at 327 Glossop Road, Sheffield; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Prep'd at Unit 12 White Holdings, Station Road, Halfway, Sheffield; rated on February 4.