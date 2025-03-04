New food hygiene ratings for 25 Sheffield businesses published, including football club
Food Standards Agency ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspections.
It is the responsibility of businesses serving food to comply with food hygiene law at all times.
This includes:
- handling of food
- how food is stored
- how food is prepared
- cleanliness of facilities
- how food safety is managed
The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the following factors:
- quality of the food
- customer service
- culinary skill
- presentation
- comfort
Inspections look at:
- how hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored
- the physical condition of the business –including cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, pest control and other facilities
- how the business manages ways of keeping food safe, looking at processes, training and systems to ensure good hygiene is maintained. The officer can then assess the level of confidence in standards being maintained in the future
The latest ratings handed out
Restaurants, cafes and canteens:
• Rated 5: Food Emporium at 545 Attercliffe Road, Sheffield; rated on March 3
• Rated 5: Arooj Banqueting Suite at 286 Attercliffe Road, Sheffield; rated on February 28
• Rated 5: The Grazefull Girls at 197 White Lane, Gleadless, Sheffield; rated on February 27
• Rated 5: Crosspool Social at 20 Sandygate Road, Sheffield; rated on February 25
• Rated 5: Romy's at 492 Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield; rated on February 21
• Rated 5: Starbucks at 295 Western Bank, Sheffield; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: Casa Italia Restaurant at 115-117 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Ferdinandos at 329 Meadow Head, Sheffield; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Bambukat at 257 Fulwood Road, Sheffield; rated on February 12
• Rated 5: La Patisserie at 621 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield; rated on February 11
• Rated 5: Chantrey Press at 831 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield; rated on February 4
• Rated 5: Mandala at 87 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield; rated on February 4
• Rated 5: Ridgeway Arms at Quarry Hill, Sheffield; rated on February 4
• Rated 5: Jungle Monkeys at Former Unit 1 Wharncliffe Works, Station Road, Deepcar, Sheffield; rated on February 3
• Rated 5: Ponti's Italian Kitchen at Units A1 & A2 Fox Valley Retail Park, 6 Fox Valley Way, Sheffield; rated on February 3
• Rated 5: Stocks Cafe at Unit 8 The Shopping Mall, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield; rated on February 3
• Rated 5: Joro Oughtibridge Mill at Oughtibridge Mill, Main Road, Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Sweetie Desserts / Desserts Land at 182-184 Barnsley Road, Sheffield; rated on January 16
• Rated 2: Grind Cafe at 184 Whitham Road, Sheffield; rated on January 27.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Middlewood Rovers JFC at Middlewood Rovers Junior Football Club, Waverley Lane, Sheffield; rated on February 15.
Takeaways:
• Rated 5: Great Wall Chinese Take Away at 2a Chapel Street, Woodhouse, Sheffield; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Marmaris Pizza Grill Ltd at 29 Station Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Zurul at 327 Glossop Road, Sheffield; rated on February 10
• Rated 5: Prep'd at Unit 12 White Holdings, Station Road, Halfway, Sheffield; rated on February 4.
