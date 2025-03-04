New food hygiene ratings for 25 Sheffield businesses published, including football club

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 4th Mar 2025, 12:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New food hygiene ratings for 25 Sheffield businesses have been published.

Food Standards Agency ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspections.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

New food hygiene ratings have been handed outNew food hygiene ratings have been handed out
New food hygiene ratings have been handed out

It is the responsibility of businesses serving food to comply with food hygiene law at all times.

This includes:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • handling of food
  • how food is stored
  • how food is prepared
  • cleanliness of facilities
  • how food safety is managed

The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the following factors:

  • quality of the food
  • customer service
  • culinary skill
  • presentation
  • comfort

Inspections look at:

  • how hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored
  • the physical condition of the business –including cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, pest control and other facilities
  • how the business manages ways of keeping food safe, looking at processes, training and systems to ensure good hygiene is maintained. The officer can then assess the level of confidence in standards being maintained in the future

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

The latest ratings handed out

Restaurants, cafes and canteens:

• Rated 5: Food Emporium at 545 Attercliffe Road, Sheffield; rated on March 3

• Rated 5: Arooj Banqueting Suite at 286 Attercliffe Road, Sheffield; rated on February 28

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Grazefull Girls at 197 White Lane, Gleadless, Sheffield; rated on February 27

• Rated 5: Crosspool Social at 20 Sandygate Road, Sheffield; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Romy's at 492 Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield; rated on February 21

• Rated 5: Starbucks at 295 Western Bank, Sheffield; rated on February 16

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Casa Italia Restaurant at 115-117 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Ferdinandos at 329 Meadow Head, Sheffield; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Bambukat at 257 Fulwood Road, Sheffield; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: La Patisserie at 621 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield; rated on February 11

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Chantrey Press at 831 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: Mandala at 87 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: Ridgeway Arms at Quarry Hill, Sheffield; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: Jungle Monkeys at Former Unit 1 Wharncliffe Works, Station Road, Deepcar, Sheffield; rated on February 3

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Ponti's Italian Kitchen at Units A1 & A2 Fox Valley Retail Park, 6 Fox Valley Way, Sheffield; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: Stocks Cafe at Unit 8 The Shopping Mall, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: Joro Oughtibridge Mill at Oughtibridge Mill, Main Road, Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Sweetie Desserts / Desserts Land at 182-184 Barnsley Road, Sheffield; rated on January 16

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 2: Grind Cafe at 184 Whitham Road, Sheffield; rated on January 27.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Pad 12 at Unit 2 Merchants Court, 43 Mowbray Street, Sheffield; rated on February 26

• Rated 5: Middlewood Rovers JFC at Middlewood Rovers Junior Football Club, Waverley Lane, Sheffield; rated on February 15.

Takeaways:

• Rated 5: Great Wall Chinese Take Away at 2a Chapel Street, Woodhouse, Sheffield; rated on February 15

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Marmaris Pizza Grill Ltd at 29 Station Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Zurul at 327 Glossop Road, Sheffield; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Prep'd at Unit 12 White Holdings, Station Road, Halfway, Sheffield; rated on February 4.

Related topics:SheffieldFood hygiene ratingsRestaurantsFood Standards Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice