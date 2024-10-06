Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The couple behind Britain’s ‘top takeaway’ are opening a new wine and gin bar in Sheffield’s Kelham Island.

Pad 12 is the latest venture from Enver and Kirstie Taskin, of Enver’s Turkish Grill, in Hillsborough, which in 2022 was crowned the nation’s best kebab shop, on the BBC show Britain’s Top Takeaways.

Laura and Dan Hall, and Enver and Kirstie Taskin at their new wine and gin bar Pad 12 in Merchants Court, on Mowbray Street, Kelham Island, Sheffield | National World

They have teamed up with friends Dan and Laura Hall to launch the new bar at Merchants Court, on Mowbray Street.

Dan told how the venue, which is due to open from Thursday, October 17, with a launch party on the Saturday, October 19, would specialise in wine, gin and other spirits, but would also serve a limited range of beers.

There will be different flavoured gins, vodkas and rums, along with a variety of whiskies, and they are looking to stock locally distilled spirits where possible.

Inside Pad 12, the new wine and gin bar opening soon at Merchants Court, on Mowbray Street, Kelham Island, Sheffield | National World

There will be a small food menu, with a selection of cured meats, and a limited number of chicken wings available each day too.

Merchants Court is a new addition to the vibrant scene in Kelham Island, which incorporates a collection of traditional industrial premises and newer buildings set around a courtyard.

Dan told how Pad 12 is in one of the older buildings, used for welding and fabrication back in the day, and the name was taken from an inscription found on one of the bricks.

Inside Pad 12, the new wine and gin bar opening soon at Merchants Court, on Mowbray Street, Kelham Island, Sheffield | National World

“We thought it was a nice name to go with as it has a mix of the traditional and the modern,” he said. “It fits with the comfy, relaxed, chilled-out kind of atmosphere we’re aiming for.

“There’s exposed brickwork, steelwork and timberwork, along with a modern stone bar with red tiling.”

Pad 12 will initially be open from Thursday to Sunday each week, until 11.30pm on Thursdays, midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11pm on Sundays.

There is outdoor seating in the courtyard, where there are plans to host cinema nights and live music next summer, and the bar will also be available for private hire.

Dan told how Merchants Court is already home to a beauty salon, a jewellers and a mead brewery, with other businesses there set to include a yoga and pilates studio serving healthy juices and shakes; a deli selling sandwiches and coffee; and a pizzeria.

Dan explained how he and Laura, who run Steel and Stones Tattoo Studio in Handsworth, got to know Enver and Kirstie after becoming regulars at the former branch of Enver’s on Handsworth Road, which has since been taken over by Engin, who previously worked there as the chef.

“Laura and I used to eat there three or four times a week and we became friends with Enver and Kirstie. Enver’s had a few tattoos at our studio,” said Dan.

“We’ve been discussing opening a bar together for a few years now and we finally decided to take the leap last year and found this place, which is perfect, in February.”