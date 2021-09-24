New food hall featuring cuisine from around the world opens in Sheffield city centre today

Sheffield Plate in Orchard Square will open to customers for the first time today (Friday, September 24), with live music and entertainment and will seek to offer an ongoing schedule of events from weekly quizzes to live music and spoken word.

Located within the former Evans premises, the new food hall has been decorated with twinkly lights entwined with faux foiliage, and is the new home of six independent street food traders.

The vendors located at Sheffield Plate are Wingin’ It, selling chicken wings with a vast array of toppings; Taste Peru, who will be dishing up tasty Peruvian food; Taverna Portuguese Street Food serving up a taste of Portugal; Balkan street food trader and Sri Lankan kitchen, Colombo Street Food, Thai Kitchen Sheffield, specialising in ‘authentic’ Thai street food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are six food traders housed within the brand new food hall in Orchard Square

Madusha Wettasinghe, owner of Colombo Street Food, which also has a branch on Ecclesall Road, said: “We are really excited to be part of Sheffield Plate which marks

the opening our third outlet. We just know because of the variety of cuisine on offer –along with the venue’s vibe itself – that this is going to be a very popular choice for so many people in Sheffield.”

Sheffield Plate is the brainchild of market and food hall operator Market Asset Management (MAM) and the owners of Orchard Square, London Associated Properties (LAP).

Sheffield Plate has taken over the Orchard Square premises that was previously occupied by retailer, Evans

Hayden Ferriby, Commercial Director at MAM, said: “After months of hard work it’s fantastic to now open Sheffield Plate as the vibrancy of the city centre returns following the pandemic.

“The food hall is perfectly situated to not only serve existing shoppers but also increase footfall by attracting new visitors who will come for the food, bars and mix of live entertainment each week.”

It is hoped the venue will complement the existing independent food traders at Orchard Square, including Terrace Goods and Macpot, which offer customers food and drink

across an outdoor terrace overlooking the square.

Cuisine from Sri Lanka and the Balkans is on offer at Sheffield Plate