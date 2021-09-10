New food hall with cuisines from around the world to open in Sheffield city centre this month

Sheffield Plate is set to open in Orchard Square later this month. Pictured top centre is marketing manager David Shaul

Occupied by six independent street food traders promising to serve up a selection of food from around the world, Sheffield Plate is set to welcome diners to its premises in Orchard Square later this month.

The traders announced so far are: Wingin’ It, selling chicken wings with a vast array of toppings; Taste Peru, who will be dishing up tasty Peruvian food; Sri Lankan kitchen, Colombo Street Food and Thai Kitchen Sheffield, specialising in ‘authentic’ Thai street food.

The final two traders and the food hall’s official opening date, which is expected to be in late September, are set to be announced on Sheffield Plate’s social media channels next week.

First look at Sheffield Plate in Orchard Square. David Shaul (digital marketing). Picture Scott Merrylees

David Shaul, Digital Media Strategist for Market Asset Management (MAM), who run Sheffield Plate, said: “People will be able to come and choose food from around the world to enjoy on one table...it’s almost like having six restaurants in one.”

Sheffield Plate will be open Tuesday to Sunday every week, and will have extended opening hours into the evening from Thursday to Saturday.

"We’ll have a weekly quiz on a Thursday and acoustic live music on a Friday and Saturday, so there will be a weekly programme of events and entertainment two to three nights a week,” added David.

The food hall is split over two floors, with a bar downstairs as well as a projector that David says will be used to show ‘big sport and entertainment’ events.

MAM run a number of similar food hall ventures in a number of locations across the country including Crewe, Darlington and Wool Market in Doncaster.

Orchard Square, which originally opened in 1987, was bought by LAP (London and Associated Properties) in 1999, and over that time have redeveloped the space to now include retail, food and beverage and office space.

Among the other hospitality businesses located within the complex are Macpot, Sheffield’s first mac & cheese eatery, Humpit, Cuppa Cha and Burritos Y Mas.

David says he hopes the addition of Sheffield Plate will help to cement the area’s status as a culunary destination.