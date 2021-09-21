First look inside new Sheffield food hall as Taverna Portuguese Street Food becomes latest addition

Located in Orchard Square, Sheffield Plate is set to be the latest addition to Sheffield’s food scene and will have six street food traders serving up delicious dishes from around the world.

The fifth street food trader has now been announced as Taverna Portuguese Street Food, who promise to bring the ‘authentic taste of Portugal to Sheffield’.

The final trader, and official opening date, is set to be announced on Street Food’s social media channels shortly.

Four additional businesses have already been confirmed for Sheffield Plate, and they are: Wingin’ It, selling chicken wings with a vast array of toppings; Taste Peru, who will be dishing up tasty Peruvian food; Sri Lankan kitchen, Colombo Street Food and Thai Kitchen Sheffield, specialising in ‘authentic’ Thai street food.

The Star has been along to Sheffield Plate to get a sneak peak of the food hall, which is split over two floors.

Market Asset Management run Sheffield Plate, and also look after a number of similar ventures across the country including Crewe, Darlington and Wool Market in Doncaster.

Orchard Square, which originally opened in 1987, was bought by LAP (London and Associated Properties) in 1999, and over that time have redeveloped the space to now include retail, food and beverage and office space.

Among the other hospitality businesses located within the complex are Macpot, Sheffield’s first mac & cheese eatery, Humpit, Cuppa Cha and Burritos Y Mas.

Thai Kitchen is one of six food traders visitors to Sheffield Plate can buy food from.

Pictured is Dylan Lambert, venue manager at Sheffield Plate.

Taste Peru promise to dish up tasty Peruvian food.

David Shaul, Digital Media Strategist for Market Asset Management (MAM), who run Sheffield Plate, said: "People will be able to come and choose food from around the world to enjoy on one table...it's almost like having six restaurants in one."