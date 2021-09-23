Tributes paid to ‘funny and talented’ South Yorkshire mum who died after going missing on Tenerife

Ashley Williams’ family appealed for help to find the popular mum after she went missing in the early hours of Monday, September 20.

She had last been seen in Los Gigantis, Tenerife, and sadly the search came to an end on Tuesday after her body was found.

Emergency services in Tenerife were called to Los Guíos in Los Gigantes, in the municipality of Santiago of the Teide at around 10am on Tuesday morning.

Ashley Williams has been missing since September 20.

The fire brigade were required by the local police force to help them access the area where they had found a body.

Local media in Tenerife reported that the body was then transferred by boat to a nearby port, and that while no formal identification has taken place, it is believed to be Ashley.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

Mourners have paid tribute to Ashley, who is believed to be from the Flanderwell area and to have worked in both Barnsley and Dinnington.

Her daughter, Laura Smith, wrote in a Facebook post on Monday evening: “It is with broken hearts that we sit here together in Tenerife and must unfortunately update that this morning mum’s body was found.

Her friend Louisa said: “My deepest condolences to all the family of Ashley Williams tonight hearing the sad tragic news. My heart breaks for her girls and families.

“Ashley was a friend of 20+ years and (we) enjoyed some great times together. I have Ashley to thank for giving me the opportunity to follow my dreams in a travel job I still love to this day.”

Another friend called Jane wrote: “We have raised a glass to a very special lady tonight. We have cried but also had a smile at some amazing memories from my days at Apollo Travel.

"What a sad loss, not only to Paul and all her girls but to everyone who was lucky enough to have her in their life.