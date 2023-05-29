Munchies, on London Road, just outside Sheffield city centre, delivered a feast to some of Britain’s greatest ever fighters who were sharing their stories from inside and outside of the ring in A Night of Champions, at Sheffield City Hall, on Sunday, May 21.

The greats of the ring were filmed tucking into the food from Munchies during a break in the show, and the boxers, who also included Nigel Benn and Ricky Hatton, were clearly impressed with the grub. Nigel Benn said the food was ‘all nice’ as he licked his lips after devouring some chicken wings, while a satisfied Frank Bruno acknowledged that Munchies had ‘a lot of competition’ with there being ‘so many restaurants in Sheffield’.

Boxing greats Frank Bruno, Nigel Benn, Joe Calzaghe and Ricky Hatton sample food from 'Britain's best' takeaway Munchies, on London Road, Sheffield, during a show in the city

Munchies owner Shaf Khan said he had been called upon by Sheffield boxing great Ryan Rhodes to cater for the stars. He said: “Ryan asked the boxers ‘what are you guys feeling?’ and they said they fancied a good burger, some chicken wings and something sweet as well, so Ryan said ‘I know the perfect place. Let’s get the best takeaway in Britain’.

“There were only four of them but we took enough food for 20 people, including wings, fries and shakes, and they were so impressed. Ricky finished his burger immediately and said it was a ‘great burger’. Joe said he was fasting at first but he couldn’t stop staring at the wings and before you knew it he’d been through a whole box of them.”

Munchies, which is famed for its burgers, wings and shakes, and has been praised for using fresh ingredients in its dishes, also has branches in Darnall and Wadsley Bridge, in Sheffield.