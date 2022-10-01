Mr Wilson’s bar on West Street in Sheffield city centre is holding its first Sunday quiz tomorrow, October 2, and the top prize is not to be sniffed at.

It is giving entrants the chance to win their rent paid for a whole year, up to a maximum of £3,600, paid in 12 monthly instalments. Alternatively, they can choose to take a total of £1,000 upfront.

Wise Old Wilson’s Quiz will take place every Sunday from 9pm, starting on Sunday, October 2.

The bar’s website states: “Think you’re as smart as the man himself? Come and prove it and WIN YOUR RENT PAID FOR WHOLE YEAR!

“Here’s the first question to get your brain ticking… Which came first – The Quiz or Mr Wilson?”

It states that bookings are not needed but people should turn up in advance to secure a table.

Mr Wilson’s quiz prize has echoes of infamous Spin to Win segment on This Morning

The undoubtedly generous prize does have echoes of the now infamous This Morning spin the wheel competition, in which one of the prizes was getting your energy bills paid for four months.

That was compared to a scene from the dystopian comedy Black Mirror and criticised as ‘tone deaf’, coming at a time when rising energy bills have left many households seriously struggling to cope.