Upon entering the speakeasy located in the basement – also referred to as Capone’s – we felt as though we’d travelled back to the roaring 20s.

The music had been carefully selected, as modern songs were mixed with 20s-style instrumentals, which added to the experience and helped us envision what speakeasies would have been like back then.

The wooden and brown leather interior creates an inviting, intimate atmosphere that is perfect for a first date or a chilled evening chatting the night away with friends.

Mr Wilson's on West Street in Sheffield city centre, which includes an underground speakeasy bar called Capone's (Gina Kalsi and Miriam Kuepper

Whilst Capone’s may encapsulate the wildness of the time, it does not skimp on luxury.

Some tables are fitted with a call button, which alerts a member of staff to take another order.

Although we sat at a table without such a call button, the waiters always made sure we were well looked after.

The old-fashioned lights in Capone’s would also dim and light up again unexpectedly, which added to the suspenseful, forbidden nature of the speakeasy.

The attention to detail was second to none, as this element really made us feel as if we were getting up to no good in the Prohibition Era.

Capone’s featured a special menu with topical cocktails relating to its 1920s theme like The Jazz Age, a fruity vodka-infused cocktail which tasted like the liquid form of a lemon sherbet sweet.

Topped with prosecco, this delightfully fizzy drink disappeared in seconds, and is perfect for those with a sweet tooth.

The Real McCoy is a tasty mix of British dry gin, French champagne and fresh strawberry.

It is certainly a fruity, summery drink and because of its fizziness, we enjoyed it to the fullest, with one sip at a time.

For Capone’s, you want to make sure you have booked first to gain access to the exclusive entry password.

Upstairs in Mr Wilson’s, customers are greeted by a modern bar with plenty of space to dance, illuminated by many interesting light features and re-imagined traditional cocktails, like ‘The Exotic One’.

It is described as a twist on the traditional pornstar martini, as it is rum-based but still includes pornstar martini staples like passion fruit liqueur and sweet vanilla.

Another drink we tried was ‘A Bit Melancholy’, a fruity, summery vodka-mix with melon, orange and pineapple that kept us longing for more.

The drinks were all a bit on the pricey side, but definitely worth the money.

Although Mr Wilson’s is hoping to attract a varied crowd, it was clear that it caters to a young professional audience rather than to students.

The most interesting feature of Mr Wilson’s bar on the ground floor was the steel mill wheel that kept on turning in the middle of the bar while busy staff hurried around it to prepare drinks.

Overall, what impressed us the most was how clean and tidy everything was. The staff were constantly cleaning tables and collecting empty glasses.

It was probably one of the first bars we stepped into where all surfaces were shiny and non-sticky, despite about a hundred people swarming around inside it.