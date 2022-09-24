The people pictured here have been lucky enough to take home some of the biggest lottery jackpots South Yorkshire has ever seen

The lucky ticket-holder won in the EuroMillions draw held on Friday, September 23, and it is not not yet known if the winner will be named or will opt to remain anonymous.

The lottery prize is the third largest ever received in the UK, after the largest haul of £195,707,000 won by an anonymous ticket-holder in July 2022 and Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester who won the second-largest lottery prize of £184,262,899 in May 2022.

If Friday’s winner is an individual, as opposed to a couple, their lottery win will see them become richer than the likes of Adele and Chris Martin from Coldplay.

Lottery winner Michael Turner with wife Lesley in Brampton, Barnsley. The couple moved back to Michael's home town from Torquay when they hit the jackpot with a £3,089,944 win in April 2003

Sheffield has previously been named as number five on the list of the UK cities which have seen the most lottery winners.

The National Lottery was launched in 1994.

According to the lottery website, there have been more than 6,300 new millionaires created and £30 million raised for good causes every week.

Driving instructor Mel Rodgers (50) and his wife, Janet (49) celebrate winning £119,075 outside GT News in Hartley Brook Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield on January 22, 2002

Sheffield United fans Ray and Barbara Wragg celebrate winning a £7,649,520 jackpot from the National Lottery at Bramall Lane football ground on January 25, 2000. They became renowned for giving away much of their fortune to many good causes. Barbara died in 2018, aged 77

Lottery winners William and Brenda Green receive their cheque for £218,154 from snooker player Andy Hicks during the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield in April 2004

Lottery winner Trish Emson and baby Benjamin of Elliot Close, Wath in Benjamin's room stuffed full of presents. Trish won £1.7 million in October 2003 but vowed to keep her feet on the ground - in 2015 she was working as a dinner lady in Benjamin's school

Retired miner Peter Brown from Sheffield won £1,284,612 in July 2002. Sadly, his wife Hazel died just a few months before the big win and he said no amount of money could make up for that loss.

£100,000 lottery winner Wayne Courtney, aged 20, from Thorne, Doncaster celebrating his win in August 2004. He said his girlfriend Tracy had a dream a couple of weeks before, predicting the win and the exact amount

A Penistone syndicate celebrate their £213,751 win at Naylor Myers Builders Merchants in February 2006. From left to right are Dave Rogers, Michael Walker, Ian Haddington, Dawn Morfitt, Andrew Garwood and James Riley

Thorne woman Susan Waters, then aged 58, celebrating her £108,835 Lotto win at the Co-op where she bought her ticket in October 2006

Rotherham National Lottery winner Jade Whittam scooped £500 per week for a year on a scratchcard in February 2007

Barnsley lottery winners Eric Roberts of Hoyland and Geraldine Rushford of Monk Bretton who received their cheques for £65,016 in January 2005

Amateur astronomer Paul Turton of Sheffield won £1 million on the Euromillions millionaire raffle in November 2011.The supermarket worker who lived with his mum kept his win secret from all his friends and colleagues and intended to buy a new home and visit his sister in Australia

National Lottery winner Deana Sampson, who scooped £5.4m on the Lotto in 1996, returning to Stradbroke Post Office, Sheffield where she bought her winning ticket. She is pictured with postmistress Balwinder Dhillon, who sold her the ticket, in June 2018 when she unveiled a new gold lottery playing point, complete with her lucky hand print for other lottery players to rub