Michelin Guide 2023: 10 restaurants in and around Sheffield to make the grade, as Juke & Loe returns
Juke & Loe originally opened on Ecclesall Road in 2017 and had made it into the Michelin Guide previously after impressing diners and inspectors alike with its modern twist on traditional British cooking, using the best seasonal ingredients.
It closed briefly in May 2022 after failing to agree a new deal with its landlord there, before reopening at the old Milestone restaurant on the corner of Green Lane and Ball Street, in Kelham Island, last November. Despite a few changes – including a new name, Juke & Loe at The Milestone, to reflect the new location – it has largely continued where it left off, garnering more great reviews at the new site, where Sunday roasts have been a popular addition to the menu.
The team at the restaurant, which takes its name from a playful twist on those of brothers Joseph and Luke Grayson who run it, were delighted to learn it had made it back into the Michelin Guide, which notes how they ‘took their quality cooking with them’ to the new venue. Reacting to the news they said they were ‘really happy’ to make it back in and thanked their customers for their ‘continued support’.
Juke & Loe is one of a handful of restaurants which are recommended in the Michelin Guide. No Sheffield restaurant currently holds a Michelin Star, despite the acclaimed Joro and Rafters being among those pushing for the honour.
Here are 10 restaurants in and around Sheffield, including in the Peak District, which have been recommended in the Michelin Guide, and what the guide has to say about each of them.