One of Sheffield’s best-loved restaurants has been restored to the prestigious Michelin Guide after it was briefly forced to close.

Juke & Loe originally opened on Ecclesall Road in 2017 and had made it into the Michelin Guide previously after impressing diners and inspectors alike with its modern twist on traditional British cooking, using the best seasonal ingredients.

It closed briefly in May 2022 after failing to agree a new deal with its landlord there, before reopening at the old Milestone restaurant on the corner of Green Lane and Ball Street, in Kelham Island, last November. Despite a few changes – including a new name, Juke & Loe at The Milestone, to reflect the new location – it has largely continued where it left off, garnering more great reviews at the new site, where Sunday roasts have been a popular addition to the menu.

The team at the restaurant, which takes its name from a playful twist on those of brothers Joseph and Luke Grayson who run it, were delighted to learn it had made it back into the Michelin Guide, which notes how they ‘took their quality cooking with them’ to the new venue. Reacting to the news they said they were ‘really happy’ to make it back in and thanked their customers for their ‘continued support’.

Juke & Loe is one of a handful of restaurants which are recommended in the Michelin Guide. No Sheffield restaurant currently holds a Michelin Star, despite the acclaimed Joro and Rafters being among those pushing for the honour.

Here are 10 restaurants in and around Sheffield, including in the Peak District, which have been recommended in the Michelin Guide, and what the guide has to say about each of them.

Juke & Loe at The Milestone in Kelham Island, is one of several restaurants in and around Sheffield to be recommended in the Michelin Guide.

Jöro A simple but stylish place in the Krynkl shipping container development, run by a keen chef-owner. Tasting menus mix modern British, New Nordic and Asian cuisine and feature some unusual combinations; book the Chef's Bench to really feel part of the action. House of Jöro offers four bedrooms a short walk away.

Rafters, Nether Green Exposed beams and brick add character to this stylish first floor restaurant, which offers set 4 and 6 course menus of modern, richly flavoured dishes; cooked with enthusiasm and served with pride. Wines are usefully listed by their style and characteristics. For the full experience book the chef's table.

The Old Vicarage, Ridgeway A delightful former vicarage in a semi-rural spot on the city's edge. Two fixed price menus offer sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences; the 'Prestige' best showcases the chef's abilities.