In the latest Michelin Guide out last year, Kelham Island restaurant Jöro was handed the Bib Gourmand, which is awarded to restaurants that offer excellent value for money. This is the second time the restaurant, which offers small plates and tasting menus and is based in the upcycled shipping containers on the ground floor of Krynkl in Kelham Island, has been awarded the accolade.
There were also four city centre venues included in The Plate, a guide to non-starred eateries. They are The Old Vicarage at Ridgeway, Juke & Loe on Ecclesall Road, Brocco Kitchen at Hunters Bar and Rafters, Nether Green. However, none of them – and no restaurant across the city at all for that matter – currently has a coveted Michelin Star.