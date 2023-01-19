Sheffield has some fantastic restaurants – everyone can surely agree on that.

In the latest Michelin Guide out last year, Kelham Island restaurant Jöro was handed the Bib Gourmand, which is awarded to restaurants that offer excellent value for money. This is the second time the restaurant, which offers small plates and tasting menus and is based in the upcycled shipping containers on the ground floor of Krynkl in Kelham Island, has been awarded the accolade.

There were also four city centre venues included in The Plate, a guide to non-starred eateries. They are The Old Vicarage at Ridgeway, Juke & Loe on Ecclesall Road, Brocco Kitchen at Hunters Bar and Rafters, Nether Green. However, none of them – and no restaurant across the city at all for that matter – currently has a coveted Michelin Star.

So we asked our readers which city restaurants you think deserve a Star. We had more then 100 replies on Facebook and Twitter and here is a selection of your most popular suggestions.

Here's some of the best.

Chef Luke French, above, has won many accolades. Ian Moreno-Melgar described it as a 'spectacular restaurant that’s absolutely worthy of a Star.'

Trevor Waldron described the Japanese restaurant as 'superb!'

A number of people recommended this restaurant, which specialises in Italian and Mexican food.

The Turkish grill restaurant won the 'Best kebab in the UK' award on the BBC’s Britain's Top Takeaways programme.

While not having a Star, Rafters has been recommended in the Michelin Guide many times. Michael Constantine said the restaurant deserves the top accolade 'without a doubt'.

Lynn Morgan said the restaurant serves 'divine' food.

Denise Wilson described the restaurant as the 'best Italian in the UK'.

This family-run Sardinian restaurant is highly rated. Pauline Brookfield described it as 'excellent'.

