After six months it’s back – and this is the first look inside the new Juke and Loe restaurant in Kelham Island, Sheffield.

Juke and Loe at The Milestone, to give it its full name following the Michelin guide-reviewed venue’s move from Ecclesall Road to its new site on the corner of Green Lane and Ball Street, opened for the first time since May 28 yesterday (November 18), after work was completed on its new building.

And our pictures show the now complete frontage of the what was previously The Milestone pub, as well as the new look interior, with the tables now in place for the first diners.

Apart from the new building in Kelham Island, diners visiting brothers Joseph and Luke Grayson’s eatery can also expect an extra day’s opening, an important new item on the menu.

It will be opening five days a week, rather than four, with the addition of Sunday lunches, which will be served until 3pm on Sundays. And serving Sunday roasts will be another change, as it is something not done previously.

The venue will be able to fit in twice as many bookings as the previous premises.

