A chicken restaurant is giving away free wings to the first 100 people through the door when it opens in Meadowhall.

Wingstop UKI is launching in the Oasis food court at 11am on Monday, October 27 with bosses saying it will sell wings, tenders and burgers in sauce.

The firm started advertising jobs in February and hoardings went up at the former Harvester unit this summer.

Wingstop has opened in the former Harvester unit in the Oasis at Meadowhall. | wingstop

Chris Sherriff, CEO at Wingstop UKI, said: "We’re thrilled to finally open our first Wingstop in Sheffield at Meadowhall. It’s such a great location that brings together shopping, entertainment and great food – the perfect place for us to join the city.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team who made this happen and grateful to all our fans across Yorkshire who’ve been waiting for this one. We can’t wait to welcome everyone in and share our bold flavours with Sheffield."

The brand currently operates 77 sites across the UK and employs 3,000 people, with plans grow to as many as 200 sites within the next five years, he added.

Wingstop joins 50 other eateries in the megamall, including several that also specialise in chickens including Popeyes, Jollibee, Slim Chickens and Kentucy Fried Chicken.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: "The opening of Wingstop UKI at Meadowhall adds a bold new flavour to our strong and diverse dining offer. The news of their arrival sparked a huge reaction from fans, reflecting the viral popularity the brand has built, and it’s exciting to see that anticipation turn into reality with their doors now open.

“Their distinctive menu and cult following make them a standout addition, and we’re confident they’ll be a huge hit with visitors from Sheffield and beyond."