Meadowhall: Sheffield farmer celebrates supplying Harriet’s cafe on launch day
Harriet’s has opened on the ground floor next to the entrance to Frasers department store at the end of The Avenue.
Stephen Thompson, of Moss Valley Fine Meats, said he was “proud to be supplying sausages, bacon and pork pies.”
Would you like to read more articles like this? Sign up to The Star’s daily newsletter today and receive the latest news sent direct to your inbox
Photos show the cafe also sells cupcakes from Sheffield business Cupcake Time.
In June, Harriet’s said it would bring a ‘taste of Yorkshire’ to the megamall by using local suppliers.
At the time, Amelia Massarella, Harriet’s co-founder, said: “Having grown up in Yorkshire, it has been a real pleasure to discover so much about the region’s food and drink offerings that not many people would know exist.”
The new cafe is five yards from a Pret-a-Manger inside Frasers. Meanwhile, Caffe Massarella is on the upper floor, directly above.
Park Avenue is known as the posh end of Meadowhall thanks to shops including Frasers, Flannels and Kurt Gieger.
Meadowhall says it has 290 stores, 50 places to eat and drink and an 11-screen cinema.