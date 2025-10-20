A Sheffield farmer is celebrating the launch of an independent eatery he is supplying at the ‘posh end’ of Meadowhall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harriet’s has opened on the ground floor next to the entrance to Frasers department store at the end of The Avenue.

Stephen Thompson, of Moss Valley Fine Meats, said he was “proud to be supplying sausages, bacon and pork pies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harriet's cafe has opened at Meadowhall selling Moss Valley Fine Meats' sausages, bacon and pork pies. | Stephen Thompson

Photos show the cafe also sells cupcakes from Sheffield business Cupcake Time.

Harriet's also sells cupcakes from Sheffield business Cupcake Time. | Stephen Thompson

In June, Harriet’s said it would bring a ‘taste of Yorkshire’ to the megamall by using local suppliers.

At the time, Amelia Massarella, Harriet’s co-founder, said: “Having grown up in Yorkshire, it has been a real pleasure to discover so much about the region’s food and drink offerings that not many people would know exist.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new cafe is five yards from a Pret-a-Manger inside Frasers. Meanwhile, Caffe Massarella is on the upper floor, directly above.

Park Avenue is known as the posh end of Meadowhall thanks to shops including Frasers, Flannels and Kurt Gieger.

Meadowhall says it has 290 stores, 50 places to eat and drink and an 11-screen cinema.