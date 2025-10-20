Meadowhall: Sheffield farmer celebrates supplying Harriet’s cafe on launch day

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 20th Oct 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 06:40 BST
A Sheffield farmer is celebrating the launch of an independent eatery he is supplying at the ‘posh end’ of Meadowhall.

Harriet’s has opened on the ground floor next to the entrance to Frasers department store at the end of The Avenue.

Stephen Thompson, of Moss Valley Fine Meats, said he was “proud to be supplying sausages, bacon and pork pies.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Harriet's cafe has opened at Meadowhall selling Moss Valley Fine Meats' sausages, bacon and pork pies.placeholder image
Harriet's cafe has opened at Meadowhall selling Moss Valley Fine Meats' sausages, bacon and pork pies. | Stephen Thompson

Would you like to read more articles like this? Sign up to The Star’s daily newsletter today and receive the latest news sent direct to your inbox

Photos show the cafe also sells cupcakes from Sheffield business Cupcake Time.

Harriet's also sells cupcakes from Sheffield business Cupcake Time.placeholder image
Harriet's also sells cupcakes from Sheffield business Cupcake Time. | Stephen Thompson

In June, Harriet’s said it would bring a ‘taste of Yorkshire’ to the megamall by using local suppliers.

At the time, Amelia Massarella, Harriet’s co-founder, said: “Having grown up in Yorkshire, it has been a real pleasure to discover so much about the region’s food and drink offerings that not many people would know exist.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest across Sheffield

The new cafe is five yards from a Pret-a-Manger inside Frasers. Meanwhile, Caffe Massarella is on the upper floor, directly above.

Park Avenue is known as the posh end of Meadowhall thanks to shops including Frasers, Flannels and Kurt Gieger.

Meadowhall says it has 290 stores, 50 places to eat and drink and an 11-screen cinema.

Related topics:MeadowhallDarren Pearce
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice