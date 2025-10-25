McDonald's Sheffield: Firm accused of 'throwing money' at campaign for controversial drive-thru
The fast-food giant is seeking support for its plans with a public consultation it is promoting through paid-for adverts on Facebook.
The firm wants to build a drive-thru on London Road in the Heeley Bottom area of Lowfield.
It says it will bring more choice of food to the area, jobs and a funding boost through business rates, and it will launch a community support programme and offer volunteering opportunities..
But local councillor Ibby Ullah hit back, posting that McDonald’s was “throwing money on ads to win support.”
He added: “We don’t have corporate cash - but we do have our community.”
It is McDonald’s’ second bid to build a restaurant on the site.
In July, the scheme was recommended for refusal by officials at Sheffield City Council due to concerns over its proximity to schools and because there was evidence a ‘concentration of similar uses’ locally was harming the health of young people.
A second application submitted in September has 29 letters of support and 224 objections over issues including litter, health, congestion and air pollution.
McDonald’s has restaurants on Granville Road and Archer Road nearby.
In 2024, the firm withdrew an application for an outlet on Ecclesall Road.