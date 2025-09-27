Angry Sheffield residents are going into battle again to fight new plans for a McDonalds on their doorsteps.

Campaigners living around London Road, in Sharrow looked like they had won their campaign to stop the giant burger chain’s plans to open on the busy street when the company withdrew its plans.

How the London Road McDonalds could look. Picture: Lichfields | Lichfields

But now they have restarted the campaign after the operator submitted a second, amended planning application.

Coun Ibby Ullah. who represents the area on Sheffield Council, said the campaign was back on, and that he had written to the council to urge them to block the proposed venue, amid concerns of more traffic and children using the venue.

He said: “The fundamentals of my objection remain the same as in the previous proposal.

“Once again, the proposed site is far too close to Lowfield Primary School, making it an entirely unsuitable location for a fast-food drive- thru. National planning policy (NPPF) is clear that such application should be refused if they are within walking distance of schools or places where young people gather. This policy alone is sufficient reason for rejection.

“The local area already suffers from poor air quality and severe traffic congestion. The addition of a McDonald’s drive-thru would only exacerbate these problems, leading to queuing traffic, increased emissions, more noise, and disruption to residents.”

An artists impression shows how the planned London Road McDonalds would look. Picture: Lichfields | Lichfields

He says Nether Edge and Sharrow is a diverse community, with high levels of deprivation and serious health inequalities, and that many residents are already disproportionately affected by diet-related illnesses.

“This development would worsen these inequalities. In addition, it would likely increase antisocial behaviour, litter, and place further strain on local infrastructure,” he said.

Coun Ullah feels it is impossible to ignore the overwhelming strength of local opposition, and said residents had made their views clear in the past and continue to object in large numbers.

“McDonald’s persistence in resubmitting a proposal that has already been rejected demonstrates disregard for local democracy and community wellbeing,” he said.

McDonalds said in their latest planning application: “The applicant remains committed to listening to, and working with, key stakeholders and the local community throughout the planning and construction process.”

Their application stated the nearest mainstream secondary school to the application was Willow Park School, 1.6km walking distance away. Lowfield Primary School is located 230m from the site, and they said they expected children there to be accompanied to and from school.

It states that the scheme has been updated since the submission of a pre-application advice request and McDonald’s has sought to address matters raised by Sheffield Council and deliver an improved scheme.