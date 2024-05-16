Ecclesall Road: Late night takeaway set to open in former restaurant unit on trendy street
A takeaway could open on a trendy Sheffield street in a unit that has been closed for more than a year.
Amaro Lounge, on Ecclesall Road, could come back to life has a hot food takeaway, according to plans lodged with Sheffield City Council.
The application, submitted by Hamid Reza Akhavan-Hezaveh of Dore Road, Dore, through his company Riverflat Ltd, states the takeaway would have a small seating area for ‘10 covers’. It is seeking permission to open seven days a week until 11.30pm and 11pm on Sunday.
Amaro Lounge opened in 2019 and made an impression with its bright-blue frontage. It was a branch of the ‘Lounges’ brand which had more than 100 locations across the UK. It survived Covid but closed in the cost-of-living crisis in January 2023.
The unit is next door to Zaap Thai restaurant. Other former large units standing empty on Ecclesall Road include the former Graze Inn, The Eagle, Tuk Tuk Thai, Colombo and Red's True BBQ.
