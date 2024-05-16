Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It would bring to life one of several empty restaurants in the area

A takeaway could open on a trendy Sheffield street in a unit that has been closed for more than a year.

Amaro Lounge, on Ecclesall Road, could come back to life has a hot food takeaway, according to plans lodged with Sheffield City Council.

Amaro Lounge closed in January 2023. It could reopen as a hot food takeaway.

The application, submitted by Hamid Reza Akhavan-Hezaveh of Dore Road, Dore, through his company Riverflat Ltd, states the takeaway would have a small seating area for ‘10 covers’. It is seeking permission to open seven days a week until 11.30pm and 11pm on Sunday.

Amaro Lounge opened in 2019 and made an impression with its bright-blue frontage. It was a branch of the ‘Lounges’ brand which had more than 100 locations across the UK. It survived Covid but closed in the cost-of-living crisis in January 2023.