One of the luxuries of food is you are free to do whatever you want with it – providing it is in an edible state.

The fear of missing out can be a real thing and people certainly apply it to food.

James Dugdale tries out Star readers more outlandish food tastes. Here is the Cheese and onion crisps with dairy milk

Whether it’s sweet and sour or savoury, fruit and vegetables need not be served like a three course meal with mutually exclusive flavours when they can create new taste experiences.

With such creative potential and possibility in mind we put the following question to our readers: “What’s an unusual food combination you swear by?”

Other recommendations were certainly not short of creativity and ambition, but to save ourselves both time and money we elected to try the smaller scale suggestions rather than full meal sized portions.

Narrowing it down to three viable but adventurous options, we tried cheese and onion crisps with dairy milk, Kit Kat and peanut butter sandwich and strawberry with balsamic vinegar.

James Dugdale tries out Star readers more outlandish food tastes. Here he bites into the KitKat and peanut butter sandwich

Cheese and onion crisps with dairy milk

I thought this was better than I expected as I don’t have a particularly sweet tooth and, when it comes to crisps, it will come as a shock for readers to hear that cheese and onion is probably my least favourite flavour - it’s BBQ pringles all day for me – nethertheless there was a nice balance in flavour between the saltiness of the crisps and the chocolate helped to reduce my least favourite part of the crisps (the cheesy-ness).

6/10

Kit Kat and peanut butter

James Dugdale tries out Star readers more outlandish food tastes. Here get ready for the strawberry and balsamic vinegar

This one was playing a little bit more on the safer side as peanut butter is actually rather versatile and only increasingly so today. The creaminess of the peanut butter makes the otherwise plain and simple Kit Kat a little more substantive and worthwhile in this combination.

7/10

Strawberries with balsamic vinegar

Throwing caution to the wind I dunked a single strawberry into a dark and acid pool of balsamic vinegar, an action I thought would result in a truly unholy alliance of flavours. To my pleasant surprise it made for a good food experience with both elements of taste intact and not detracting from one and another

9/10

Other suggestions

It’s also worth delving into the honourable mentions of food combinations which really stood out in the comments section – but which we did not include in the taste test.

One reader recommended: “Salad cream with fish and chips. But only when bought from chippy! Oh and also with pizza.”

Another user recommended Potted meat and Scampi sandwich.

Others advocated an alliance of the sweet and savoury, with one suggesting red Leicester cheese and raspberry jam sandwiches.

Some came close to actual recipes in terms of complexity. One reader commented: “Cod baked in condensed mushroom soup with a topping of cheese then take the lid off and add crunched up plain crisps that have been warmed through with butter and Hendo’s, back in the oven until the topping is crispy”.

Please feel free to add to the discussion and send us more food combination recommendations.

