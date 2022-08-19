Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the incoming repercussions of the cost of living crisis throughout the winter months, this may be an expense some simply cannot afford.

Demand for free school uniforms has rocketed, according to one charity which distributes second-hand clothes, as more and more families feel the pinch.

People in Sheffield have had their say about whether schools should relax their uniform policies (file photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

We spoke to people in Sheffield about whether schools should relax uniform policies to help struggling families.

One mother-of-three said: “It’s just going to become more and more extortionate with prices of everything rising isn’t it. I have three kids going through school and of course they’re all growing, which means realistically I’m going to be buying new uniforms for them every year or so.”

Another person said: “I don’t see why schools should stop insisting on their pupils wearing uniforms at all. Non-uniform and normal clothes cost money too at the end of the day and there are plenty of parents buying expensive clothes, sometimes big designer labels too.

They added: “I know it’s not cheap but it doesn’t help when some people simply are not being frugal enough.”