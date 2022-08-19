Cost of living crisis: Sheffielders give their views on whether Government should be doing more to help
Heating bills are set to rise even further this winter, pushing up the cost of living which is already sky high due to soaring inflation.
Energy bills are forecast to rise to £4,000 – a price many fear will simply be unaffordable for millions of people across the country.
Labour leader Keir Starmer has called for energy bills to be frozen at the current £1,971 cap but Conservative leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have so far rejected calls for such a freeze.
Most Popular
-
1
Flockton Park Sheffield: Park taped off by police as officers carry out search
-
2
These are the most annoying things you can say to somebody from Sheffield - don't mention John Lewis
-
3
Sheffield tram late: These Sheffield trams will only run hourly today and Saturday due to Network Rail strike
-
4
Are there Doncaster Sheffield Airport queues today? Advice on parking, fast track, airport hotels, lounges
-
5
Car salesman must pay out over £13,000 after he sold a dangerous vehicle to a Sheffield customer
We spoke to people in Sheffield about whether or not the Government is doing enough.
One person said: “Well, people will want more money to get through the winter with energy bills and everything, but where is the money coming from? That’s what I have to ask. I mean the Government tried to bail us out in Covid and people still weren’t one hundred percent happy with that.”
Another person said: “Of course they’re not. They haven’t even got their house in order. I know they are saying certain things about trying to stop the rise in bills but talk is cheap with them. I live by myself and I’m not even the biggest user of electricity and once again it’s people like me that are going to be paying for the Government’s problems, which they should be solving, not me”.
Cost of living crisis: Sheffield shopkeeper forced to take second job to make ends meet as costs spiral
A third person said: “I do think they should be doing everything they can which perhaps means doing more, but at the same time times are hard, there just doesn’t really seem to be any straightforward solutions or anything close to that. That’s all I can say.”