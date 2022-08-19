Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Energy bills are forecast to rise to £4,000 – a price many fear will simply be unaffordable for millions of people across the country.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has called for energy bills to be frozen at the current £1,971 cap but Conservative leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have so far rejected calls for such a freeze.

We asked people in Sheffield whether the Government should be doing more to help those worst hit by the cost of living crisis (file photo: Getty Images)

We spoke to people in Sheffield about whether or not the Government is doing enough.

One person said: “Well, people will want more money to get through the winter with energy bills and everything, but where is the money coming from? That’s what I have to ask. I mean the Government tried to bail us out in Covid and people still weren’t one hundred percent happy with that.”

Another person said: “Of course they’re not. They haven’t even got their house in order. I know they are saying certain things about trying to stop the rise in bills but talk is cheap with them. I live by myself and I’m not even the biggest user of electricity and once again it’s people like me that are going to be paying for the Government’s problems, which they should be solving, not me”.

