Sheffield pubs: People pick their favourite pubs, including The Grapes and Hallamshire House
We asked residents in Sheffield if they had the choice of one pub to drink in for the rest of their life what would it be?
It’s truly a question for the ages for anyone who likes a pub crawl or tries out different places from time to time.
Narrowing it down to one boozer was no mean feat for the people we asked, but we got some interesting and varied answers, proving how contentious the topic is.
Will, aged 27, plumped for The Grapes, on Trippet Lane, in Sheffield city centre.
He said: “If I had to pick one pub to drink in for the rest of my life it would probably be The Grapes.”
The bar boasts traditional ales and the best Guinness in Sheffield, according to its website. It also offers food Monday to Saturday as well as Live traditional Irish music six days a week. It also claims to be owned and run by the longest serving publican in Sheffield.
Ken, 78, found it too hard to choose one winner so it had to be a joint first. He went for the Hallamshire House on Commonside, in Crookesmoor, and The Cobden View, on Cobden View Road, in Crookes.
He said: “I’m not a regular pubgoer, but there are a few that I particularly like. I like the Hallamshire House but I haven’t been there in quite a long time.
“I can’t really remember what the other ones I liked are called but the Hallamshire House and The Cobden View are the ones I really like.”
The Hallamshire House offers Award winning craft beers from Thornbridge Brewery, snooker tables and a beer garden to boot. You’re unlikely to go hungry there either as it offers street food and BBQs.
The Cobden View describes itself as a ‘friendly, local pub’, with plenty of real ales, regular pop-up beer festival, a ‘famous’ beer garden and ‘arguably the best pool table in Crookes’.
Zach Whitehead, 19, opeted for somewhere a bit further afield – The Old Library, in Royal Leamington Spa.
He said it was a pub which ‘had really quality things on draught’.
He added: “I’m afraid it’s not local though, it’s in the Midlands.”