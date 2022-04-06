Karen’s Diner is described as an immersive, pop-up dining experience which is not to be missed, especially if you enjoy complaining.

It will be at a venue in Suffolk Road, city centre, from Tuesday, April 12, and is expected to be there for about a year.

Karen's Diner is coming to Sheffield.

The diner takes its name from the American internet reference to Karens as a woman seen as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal.

A number of Star readers say they are excited for the venue – and are looking forward to going along.

Posting on Facebook, Stuart Sorsby said: “Hope they can take it as well as give it, because I'm going.”

Josh England added: “Wow that's all we need more entitled Karen's.”

Kim Bonsall posted: “It's all fun at the end (of the) day.”

The Sheffield site and another in Manchester will be the only two in the UK for now.

A spokesman for the diner said they “love Sheffield as a city so was the first place for us to look.”

The dining concept has been a hit with diners in Australia where the business has eateries in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

A spokesperson for the diner said: “From the brave minds behind The Alice Cocktail Experience comes a diner like no other - expect turbulent service, singing waiters and regular guest appearances from the manager - the biggest Karen of them all! Coming to a secret location in the city centre of Sheffield.

“Don't expect special treatment at this diner because it's all about Karen, and she won't be taking any of your nonsense! Come have some fun and wind the staff up to unleash your inner Karen and see their full Karen potential. This event has been a huge hit in Sydney, Australia making the mainstream Australian news.

“Tickets are on sale and a full menu will be available in due course but expect dirty American burgers, fries, shakes, cocktails and Karens. Your £15 ticket will get you a seat in the infamous diner as well as a cocktail on arrival.

“Don't miss out on this great food but awful service! Whatever you do, don't ask for a refund!”

