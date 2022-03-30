Risto Deli 2 Terre, on London Road, welcomed customers in for the first time in February.

The Italian restaurant is now offering families with young children the chance to get a little messy while learning the craft of pizza making.

Restaurant owners Mario and Luca.

They tweeted: “Do something different with the family and book a kids pizza making party!

“It's great fun for the little ones.”

Anyone interested in booking a party can message the restaurant directly on Twitter at https://mobile.twitter.com/RDeli2terre

The new venue, which is operating as both a restaurant and takeaway, serves a variety of authentic modern Italian offerings, including pizza, pasta and a range of seafood dishes.

The restaurant.

There are also some traditional Sicilian dishes and gluten-free and vegan options on the menu.

Restaurant owners Mario and Luca are from Italy and Romania, and their background is reflected in the restaurant's name Risto Deli 2 Terre, which means “a restaurant of two lands”.

The pair snapped up the unoccupied building on London Road and have worked tirelessly to transform it into a stylish Italian restaurant with a cosy feel.

Luca said: “We wanted to create a fresh concept and use quality ingredients, whilst still being affordable for everybody: families, students, couples."

A lovely bowl of food.