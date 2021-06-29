Italian friends to open deli and restaurant in Sheffield suburb this week

Vito Vernia and Giacinto Di Mola will welcome customers to Paeasni at 247-249 Crookes for the first time on Thursday, July 1.

It will be open from 9am until 10pm seven days a week, and in addition to operating as a deli during the day, Paesani will also have a breakfast, brunch and dinner offering.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone,” said Vito.

Giacinto Di Mola (left) and Vito Vernia will open their new Italian deli and restaurant, Paesani, in Crookes on Thursday, July 1

He continued: “We will be starting from the morning and will have Italian pastries, and really good Italian coffee. We will do brunch, with poached eggs and Apulian bread and will be filled with freshly sliced, Italian cured meat, and Italian cheese as well.

“During the day we will have a deli shop so people can come and pick up deli items like cheeses, hams, olive oil and wines from my family.”

Vito and Giacinto are from Polignano a Mare on Italy’s southern Adriatic coast, and their shared background is reflected in the restaurant’s name, Paesani, which means "people from the same place" in Italian.

Their deli will stock both wines and olive oil produced by Vito’s family in that area, the latter of which will be sold in hand-made terracotta jars.

They will be serving up brunch until 2pm, after which time they will cook pizzas in their brand new, and beautifully tiled, wood fired pizza oven.

A selection of starters including ham and cheese boards and stuzzichinis, or appetisers, will also be available.

“Everything will be made freshly, using top quality ingredients, which will hopefully help us to stand out,” Vito said.

Shortly after moving to Sheffield Vito began working at Italian restaurant, Piccalinos in the city centre, and suggested Giacinto should come over from Italy to work there with him.

The pair worked there together for four years, until Vito left to open his own Italian restaurant, Grazie, which is based on Leopold Street in the city centre and is the city’s top rated Italian restaurant on Trip Advisor.

“After I opened my own restaurant, we thought the next one could be something we do together, and we started looking for a nice spot,” Vito explained.

When the site of former Crookes café, As Thyme Goes By, became available, Vito and Giacinto snapped it up, and took up the premises on March 12 this year.

Since then, they have been hard at work throughout lockdown, transforming the premises into a stylish and modern, yet cozy, neighbourhood Italian.

A model of Paesani’s logo was handcrafted by an Italian joiner, and takes centre stage on the main wall of the restaurant.

Giancinto says it was created with luminaire per feste, an illuminated celebration of Italy’s towns, in mind.

Vito himself lives in Crookes with Giacinto close by in Hillsborough, and the pair say people in the area have been “very welcoming.”

Inspired by the spectacular sunsets visible from the nearby Bole Hills, diners can take advantage of Paesani’s “sunset deal” through which you can pick up a wood fired pizza and a beer for £10.

In addition to being able to dine in, customers can also use their click and collect service through their website at: https://www.paesanisheffield.com/