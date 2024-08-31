Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s newest retail hub, Leah’s Yard, is a triumphant success, embracing the city’s heritage while celebrating its new spirit of creativity.

The historic old Little Mesters’ workshops off Cambridge Street have been transformed in stunning fashion from near ruin into a beautiful haven for independent makers and sellers.

Standing opposite the long-closed former John Lewis department store, it is a welcome beacon for hope for the city centre’s future.

Dream Life Deli, at Leah's Yard, in Sheffield city centre, and, inset, the chef salad | National World

Set around the cobbled courtyard are a clutch of small shops selling everything from art and fashion to Sheffield brewed beers and the best local produce including Henderson’s Relish-flavoured sausages.

The place was bustling when I visited on a Thursday afternoon, just days after its official opening.

Having checked out the various wares, I fancied a bite to eat so I popped into the adorable little Dream Life Deli to see what was available.

For such a tiny venue, it offers a remarkable range of salads bursting with global flavours from Greece to Mexico and Indonesia.

We opted for a large chef salad, priced £6.99 (a small portion costs £4.99).

It was packed with cucumber, tomato, lettuce, onion, egg, feta cheese, diced sausage, drenched with a zesty dressing, topped with a sprinkling of dried herbs and accompanied by a small pot of mustard mayonnaise.

The meal took about 10 minutes to prepare, which seemed like a long time for a salad but at least proved that all the ingredients were freshly prepared, which definitely showed when it came to the flavour.

It felt like a generous portion, which was easily enough to fill me up for lunch, and represented reasonable value when you could pay almost as much at a supermarket for something much less fresh.

If I’m being picky, perhaps some fresh herbs on top would have been nice, rather than the dried ones I got, but my salad was very tasty.

As well as the extensive range of salads, Dream Life Deli also sells savoury treats like stuffed peppers and artichokes, along with a small selection of sweets, including carrot cake, cheesecake and jellies.

I tucked into my salad in the pleasant courtyard between Leah’s Yard and the neighbouring Cambridge Street Collective (CSC) food hall.

While the salads from Dream Life Deli perhaps aren’t quite as enticing as the international cuisine being served up at CSC, they are a healthy, affordable alternative, or they could make a refreshing addition to a meal from the food hall.

Dream Life Deli is definitely a welcome additional lunch option in Sheffield city centre.