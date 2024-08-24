Leah's Yard Sheffield: Business owners, including Pete McKee, are super excited for rescued venue's future
Renowned local artist Pete McKee, who has opened a new gallery at the site, and Andrew, the founder of Sheffield Dragon chilli sauces, have spoken to The Star with their optimism for the future.
Leah’s Yard officially reopened today (August 24) after years of what Sheffield City Council leader Tom Hunt called “hiding in plain site”.
The building, which used to be a central hub for steel and metal workers in Sheffield, has been removed from a historic “buildings at risk” list as a result of the renovation.
Hear from both Pete McKee and Andrew in the video at the top of this page.
