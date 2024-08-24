This video More videos

Businesses in the Leah’s Yard development in Sheffield city centre have told of their excitement for the coming years now the historic venue has reopened.

Renowned local artist Pete McKee, who has opened a new gallery at the site, and Andrew, the founder of Sheffield Dragon chilli sauces, have spoken to The Star with their optimism for the future.

Leah’s Yard officially reopened today (August 24) after years of what Sheffield City Council leader Tom Hunt called “hiding in plain site”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building, which used to be a central hub for steel and metal workers in Sheffield, has been removed from a historic “buildings at risk” list as a result of the renovation.