Leah's Yard Sheffield: Business owners, including Pete McKee, are super excited for rescued venue's future

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Aug 2024, 11:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Businesses in the Leah’s Yard development in Sheffield city centre have told of their excitement for the coming years now the historic venue has reopened.

Renowned local artist Pete McKee, who has opened a new gallery at the site, and Andrew, the founder of Sheffield Dragon chilli sauces, have spoken to The Star with their optimism for the future.

Leah’s Yard officially reopened today (August 24) after years of what Sheffield City Council leader Tom Hunt called “hiding in plain site”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The building, which used to be a central hub for steel and metal workers in Sheffield, has been removed from a historic “buildings at risk” list as a result of the renovation.

Hear from both Pete McKee and Andrew in the video at the top of this page.

Related topics:Pete McKeeSheffield City CouncilSheffieldVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.