Europe’s biggest purpose-built food hall, in Sheffield city centre, will turn two months old on Tuesday, July 23.

Cambridge Street Collective has been a big hit so far, with the 20 different food vendors and four bars attracting huge crowds to the cavernous new venue.

The Star spoke to Andy Woolley, head of food hall operations at Blend Family, which runs the attraction, about the public reaction so far, which of the restaurants there are proving most popular and what changes if any have been made since it opened.

“It’s been going really, really well,” he said. “We’ve been very, very busy. It’s just getting to a nice level of steady trade now but we’ve been blown away by the opening couple of months. It’s been fantastic.

“The support we’ve had from the community has been overwhelming. We’re really happy and proud to be part of this new development as well.

“They love the fact it’s got so many diverse kitchens. Some of the kitchens are quite unusual. We’ve got Africian kitchens, we’ve got Palestinian, just something a little bit different.

“People are loving the fact we’ve got the child’s play area, we’ve got the Blend Culinary Foundation, where we do cookery schools at the back, so you can book events for that.

“There are a lot of different things. We’ve obviously got the Changing Places toilet on site. It’s not just a food hall, it’s an events venue. There’s a lot going on, there’s something for everybody.

“I think we’re quite happy with the way things have gone. We needed to take more staff on. We’ve got a good amount of staff now.

“Greeks (Gyros Express) are always a winner, they always do really, really well. Personal favourites for me are Baity, the Palestinian kitchen; and House of Habesha, the Eritrean and Ethiopian kitchen. They’re really worth going to, but they’re all great and they all offer something really different.”

Cambridge Street Collective has a 3.8/5 Google reviews rating, with many people praising the quality of the food, the atmosphere and the space itself.

Some people have, however, complained about long waiting times for food and about the prices.

Waiting times do seem to have shortened, based on the latest reviews, which is perhaps down to a combination of visitor numbers settling down and the extra staff Mr Woolley said have been recruited.

Among the kitchens there generating the biggest buzz, as well as the ones Mr Woolley mentioned, are Michies Pizza, where one diner called the Detroit-style pizzas ‘absolutely divine’; and Tang, serving up hotpots infused with the authentic flavours of Sichuan, China, which one customer branded ‘amazing’.