Huge new venue inside former Sheffield Morrisons described as ‘biggest Turkish restaurant in South Yorkshire’ opens

Mavi Ruya Turkish Bar & Grill has opened inside the former Morrisons store in Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, this week.

Diners can expect to sample Turkish favourites such as fried Calamari (Calamari coated with breadcrumbs, cream, egg and flour), Karides (pan fried prawns, with peppers and tomatoes) and falafel (homemade deep fried chickpeas, and broad beans on a bed of hummus).

Mavi Ruya restaurant on Abbeydale Road

Manager Ismail Aslan is originally from Gaziantep in southern Turkey and hopes people will enjoy cuisine inspired by his former hometown.

The 43-year-old, who now lives in Ecclesfield, said: “The region is famous for meals cooked on the charcoal grill and people used to fly up to sample the cuisine from Istanbul it was that popular.

“We have tried to create a really authentic atmosphere and dining experience for our customers.

“We have an outside seating area that is alongside the river too and people who have been in so far have said they feel like they are on holiday eating in a restaurant in Turkey.”

He also believes it could well be the largest Turkish restaurant in South Yorkshire.

“The building used to be a Morrisons and is very big. The seating is over two floors. I’ve not been to every individual restaurant but I’m certainly not aware of any other place serving Turkish food that is as big as this.”

The restaurant can accommodate 200 people is available for dine-in only at the moment - but Ismail said they may introduce a takeaway option at some point in the future.

For more information visit https://m.facebook.com/maviruyaturkish/