First look at sweet and savory treats at newly revamped Lisboa Café in Sheffield city centre

Lisboa Café and Patisserie closed their site in the Peace Gardens on December 31 2020 after being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But owner Dan Martins saw this as an opportunity to use the time to redevelop the site further by adding breakfast and lunchtime options and refreshing the design of the venue.

The new store has now reopened with an enhanced indoor seating area, outdoor seating and take away options.

Dan said: “Being Portuguese I grew up learning the importance of heritage. Lisboa has been a real labour of love for me, so having the opportunity to create something that has that strong history and the provenance is really key.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be back open in the city centre, we had so much support for us last time and we look forward to welcoming back our loyal customers who we’ve missed immensely.”

Scroll through these pictures for a first look at the sweet and savory treats available at the newly refurbished venue.

