Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is the largest remaining empty space within the council’s £470m Heart of the City II regeneration scheme.

Sheffield City Council is in ‘conversations with potential occupiers’ to run the former Kingdom nightclub as a new venue.

The authority says contractors are due to finish working on the Barker’s Pool building ‘shortly’. But there are no details on when it might open or what it might be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city council is in talks with companies about a new use for the old Gaumont theatre and Kingdom nightclub building.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February 2022 officials said they were talking to three companies about reopening it as a leisure space. In February 2023 a leisure operator was said to be in ‘advanced’ talks about taking it on. The original plan was for it to open in summer 2023.

The site was home to the Regent Theatre from 1927. It became the Gaumont Theatre in 1946. Following demolition in 1985, a new building became an Odeon cinema, then nightclubs Kingdom and finally Embrace. The last event was in December 2019.

It is the largest remaining empty space within the council’s £470m Heart of the City II regeneration scheme. Other gaps include an operator for the Bethel Chapel events venue on Cambridge Street and about a dozen units in the retail element on Cambridge and Charles streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “Once complete, the Gaumont will form part of Sheffield City Council’s £470m Heart of the City II development.

“The building will sit alongside the brand new Radisson Blu Hotel, Leah’s Yard and Bethel Chapel. It will also be a stone's throw from Europe’s biggest purpose-built food hall at Cambridge Street Collective.

“The former home of the Gaumont Theatre features living walls providing environmental and sustainability benefits to the city.