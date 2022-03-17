Funding boost for Sheffield cafe that is a 'lifeline for the community'

Riva Café on Laird Road in Wisewood has proven popular with residents and has acted as a community hub where people can stay warm, make friends and enjoy a hot meal since opening nine years ago.

Now the cafe has been supported by a £500 cash windfall through the Newground Together’s Community Grants funding programme, to put towards membership of FareShare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People visiting the RIVA Cafe.

FareShare is a charity network of food redistributors who give charities and community groups access to surplus, good quality food.

Denise Donstan, managing director of RIVA Café, said: “Through Newground Together Community grants funding we have been able to offset the cost of our food, which in the current climate is increasingly needed.

"I’m finding more and more people are coming to the cafe needing good food but at low-cost. I’m not sure how people will cope with all these increasing costs but our doors are open to people wanting somewhere to go, or have a meal that won’t break the bank.”

The cafe also acts as a charity shop, giving people with learning difficulties work experience and independent living skills.

Jacqueline Towers, who visits the cafe regularly, said: “Prices have already gone up, I’ve noticed it in all areas of my life, my supermarket shop was already more expensive than it had been just last month.