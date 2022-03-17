Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder are the success story of Channel 4’s British version of Married At First Sight, the reality series that involves potential romantic partners being matched following intensive tests and assessments, then legally tying the knot having never set eyes on one other before.

A key element of the process is that, following the honeymoon and a trial period of living in the same house, each couple decides whether to remain wed. Owen and Michelle said yes in March 2020 – and now their union has lasted longer than any of the programme’s previous marriages.

They have just celebrated their second wedding anniversary this week and posted a lovely message to Instagram thanking everyone for their support throughout their time together so far.

The couple said: “Happy two years of us” and added: “Here is to many many more!”

"Thank you to everyone who has sent us well-wishes, and a big thank you again to everyone involved in bringing us together and supporting us along the way.”

A number of people posted supportive messages as a result.

One said: “Happy anniversary! I always love seeing your updates as my husband and I had a similar-ish whirlwind start.

"We only met at the start of 2020 and decided to take the plunge and move in together for the first lockdown, so when we watched your MAFS and saw you two isolating together so early on in your relationship it was very similar and reminiscent for us - such an intense, weird but amazing way to get to know each other.

"We've been married almost 9 months now - when it's right it's right, congrats!”

Before applying for the show, Owen, aged 33, already lived in Sheffield where he works as an IT manager.

