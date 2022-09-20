News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Free tacos available in Sheffield as part of treasure hunt to promote new Revolución de Cuba menu

Free tacos are on offer in Sheffield as part of a treasure hunt to promote a new menu at Revolución de Cuba.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:39 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:40 pm

Revolución de Cuba is giving away 1,800 free tacos to the finders of 900 tokens hidden across towns and cities in the UK.

Read More

Read More
7 brilliant new bars in Sheffield including Golf Fang, Kelu Sardinian Sky Lounge...

Each token hidden by the Cuban-themed bar brand entitles the finder to claim one free taco dish, with each dish containing two tacos, from any Revolución de Cuba until the end of October.

Revolución de Cuba is giving away 1,800 free tacos as part of a treasure hunt to celebrate the launch of its new food menu

Most Popular

MORE: Turtle Bay launches brand new cocktail menu and 'Steel Bottom Beers' at Sheffield bar

A range of taco fillings are available including ginger beer chicken with pineapple salsa, pulled beef with tomato salsa and mojo pulled pork with pineapple salsa.

There is also vegan jackfruit chilli on offer.

MORE: The Cabin Sheffield: Picture perfect yet always fulfilling sweet and savoury treats await - review

The tokens are made from seeded paper, which means that if any are not found, they will bio-degrade and grow into wild flowers.

Tacos are just one of the items on the new food menu, with other new dishes including Cuban fish and chips, premium tapas options such as albondigas, anchovies and bruschetta, as well as desserts including a churros and banana pancake stack.

A new lunch offer is also available, where guests choose a lunch dish of their choice, with a soft drink or coffee, for £7.95 – available every week day.

Soft drinks can be upgraded to alcoholic drinks for an additional £2.

For those who prefer to dine out at weekends, there’s also the Taco Sunday offer, when all taco dishes are £2.

There will be 50 tokens hidden in each town or city where there is a Revolución de Cuba.

There are 18 venues in total in Aberdeen, Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Derby, Glasgow, Harrogate, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Norwich, Nottingham, Reading, Sheffield and Southampton.

CubaTurtle BayBirmingham