Revolución de Cuba is giving away 1,800 free tacos to the finders of 900 tokens hidden across towns and cities in the UK.

Each token hidden by the Cuban-themed bar brand entitles the finder to claim one free taco dish, with each dish containing two tacos, from any Revolución de Cuba until the end of October.

Revolución de Cuba is giving away 1,800 free tacos as part of a treasure hunt to celebrate the launch of its new food menu

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A range of taco fillings are available including ginger beer chicken with pineapple salsa, pulled beef with tomato salsa and mojo pulled pork with pineapple salsa.

There is also vegan jackfruit chilli on offer.

The tokens are made from seeded paper, which means that if any are not found, they will bio-degrade and grow into wild flowers.

Tacos are just one of the items on the new food menu, with other new dishes including Cuban fish and chips, premium tapas options such as albondigas, anchovies and bruschetta, as well as desserts including a churros and banana pancake stack.

A new lunch offer is also available, where guests choose a lunch dish of their choice, with a soft drink or coffee, for £7.95 – available every week day.

Soft drinks can be upgraded to alcoholic drinks for an additional £2.

For those who prefer to dine out at weekends, there’s also the Taco Sunday offer, when all taco dishes are £2.

There will be 50 tokens hidden in each town or city where there is a Revolución de Cuba.